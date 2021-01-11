Wednesday is the darkest day I’ve seen in my 75 years. But it actually started on a positive note. Early in the day, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a letter to every member of Congress. In the letter, Pence spoke of his own research into the Constitution that informed him that he had no role in the events to take place, other than ceremonial, and he would fulfill that role.
Then, after the senators moved to their chamber to debate the election result in Arizona, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the assembled senators. He reminded them that Trump lost the legal cases. The election was over. This day should go well, I thought.
Next my cable station moved on to the House of Representatives. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi was leading from the dais, Rep. Steny Hoyer presented the case for Democrats. Then I expected to see the minority leader. But wait, Rep. Kevin McCarthy wasn’t there. Elbow problem? But he made himself available to cable news later to bemoan the actions of the domestic terrorists that had invaded the Capitol. He didn’t mention his own involvement as a surrogate for Trump.
Later, McCarthy’s statement on the floor of the House was ridiculous. Pleading for bi-partisanship? Wow! But no words to acknowledge that his continual placing of partisan politics ahead of our Constitution contributed to the “deplorable” actions we saw yesterday. Sixty percent of the Republicans in the House voted to void a legal election. You are by title, at least, their leader. Nice work.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield