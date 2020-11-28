It was refreshing to read something in the Californian ("NICK STROBEL: Searching for another Earth," Nov. 22) to take my mind away from the coronavirus and the latest antics of President Donald Trump.
I had known that several thousand exoplanets had been discovered and that several appeared to be earth-like and possible settings for intelligent life. And I was more or less aware that our galaxy, the Milky Way, was one of two trillion galaxies, and that our galaxy alone had 250 billion stars (or suns). I had also heard that the stars in the universe numbered more than all the grains of sand on the beaches of the earth.
But it took Nick Strobel to tell me the most staggering of all these statistics: that NASA’s Kepler planet-hunter mission had discovered “at least 300 million” earth-like planets in our galaxy alone. That tells me the odds of other habitable planets existing somewhere in the universe is astronomically high, and that their number is probably measurable in the trillions. Wow!
Is there some vast mind and power that has brought all this life into existence, or did it somehow emerge on its own beginning with the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago?
I would love to hear Nick’s answer to this question. In the meantime, I want to thank him for all the columns he’s written for the Californian down through the years. We are remarkably lucky to have him living among us.
Stafford Betty, Bakersfield