Bravo and God bless you: that’s my sincere message to the staff of the New York Times, as well as its tribute that appeared in Sunday’s issue, entitled “Remembering the nearly 100,000 lives lost to coronavirus in America.”
As the U.S. rapidly approaches the grim milestone of 100,000 lives lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the New York Times staff wanted to present a unique, unforgettable tribute to each individual this Memorial Day weekend. So they worked tirelessly, researching online obituaries and death notices and gathered the names of the dead along with memories of their lives from obituaries across the country, in order to honor the memories of those who succumbed to the coronavirus.
Simone Landon, New York Times assistant editor, said the newspaper wanted to graphically represent the tragic number in a way that conveyed both the vastness and the variety of lives lost, but primarily to memorialize the incalculable scale of the loss of each and every precious life. Thank you! We won't forget.
