Another year is here. Reflecting back I can remember my kindergarten year, where I learned how to tie my shoes, tell time, learned to recite the alphabet, write my name and played in our amazing kindergarten band. I was assigned to the drum section, along with others who couldn’t master the tambourine or the kazoo. Our drum set was homemade from empty Quaker Oats cereal boxes, the lid was our uniform, a cap laced by a ribbon tied to our heads. We would beat our drums with pencils in nonrhythmic timing, as we march, around Mrs. Thong’s piano. “Knees high, boys, girls, heads high,” all in three-quarters time. If loud was good, we were great. I visualized us marching in the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.
Thinking now, that could have been my crowning achievement year. Maybe this year I can again rise to such accomplishment. Happy New Year. “If you can’t be good, be loud.”
Jim Fitch, Bakersfield