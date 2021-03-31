State Sen. Nancy Skinner’s office published a flyer on the new Senate Bill 82, and the stated intent is to make sure that prosecutors drop charges on robberies elevated from shoplifting and petty thefts. "Under current law, prosecutors can elect not to charge robbery when minimal force is used. However, that discretion is not always exercised resulting in many shoplifting or other petty theft crimes being elevated to robbery, a felony that carries up to a five-year prison sentence."
However, the bill would redefine all robberies, not just elevated from shoplifting, when no weapon was used and no one was seriously injured as petty thefts.
— Shaohua Yang, San Jose