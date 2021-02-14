We in Kern County find ourselves at a crossroads. It is time for us decide if we want to continue to be embarrassed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy or elect someone who will commit to working for the citizens of our district. When the time came for McCarthy to lead in Congress, he did not measure up. Instead, he has continued to issue conflicting statements while waffling back and forth on many issues.
In August of 2020, he stated that QAnon had no place in the Republican Party. In January 2021, he claimed he didn’t know what it was while he was defending conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor-Greene. He has disparaged hardworking teachers and the job they are doing during the pandemic, and then issued statements about how much he admires teachers. Just where does he stand?
McCarthy continues to pander to former President Donald Trump and perpetuate the obvious lie that the November election was rigged. He voted against certifying the election after Trump’s insurrectionists stormed the Capitol looking to murder the vice president and speaker of the House. He recently traveled to Florida to see the former president to stay in his good graces, but he hasn’t had an in-person town hall in Kern County since 2010. It would be nice to be able to ask him some questions directly about just what he is doing for us.
It is time for a new path forward to the 23d district, one that doesn’t include Kevin McCarthy.
— Sharon Nold, Tehachapi