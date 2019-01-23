The piece on parking patrols was good ("City set to bring on three full-time parking enforcement technicians to patrol downtown, Bakersfield College," Jan. 22), but I wonder if the city has considered the fact that parking downtown is a nightmare as it is, and now with more and more enforcement it will only serve to further deter people from doing business downtown. Most people I know avoid downtown at any cost due to parking. My personal opinion is this additional parking enforcement will only serve to hurt businesses operating downtown.
Sean Moran, Bakersfield