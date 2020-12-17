It should come as no surprise that Congressman Kevin McCarthy joined the ill-fated attempt by Texas’ Attorney General to overturn the presidential election. McCarthy has proven to be a purely political creature, willing to do the bidding of President Trump at all costs. While the country continues to be ravaged by the pandemic, all McCarthy and Trump seem to care about is maintaining power.
It still baffles me that McCarthy has gone from telling associates behind closed doors he thinks Trump is paid by Vladimir Putin to backing authoritarian actions by Trump that mimic those of Putin. Despite all evidence otherwise — Attorney General William Barr saying there is no evidence of widespread fraud, Trump’s own cybersecurity watchdog saying this was the most secure election ever, and judges across the country (including Trump appointees) laughing Trump’s claims of fraud out of the courtroom — McCarthy still felt compelled to back this last-ditch attempt to subvert American democracy. This is not the first time McCarthy has put politics before country — he famously bragged on Fox News that hearings into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi were an attempt to politically weaken Hillary Clinton.
McCarthy clearly thinks by kowtowing to President Trump, he will one day achieve his dream of becoming Speaker of the House. In light of his most recent devotion to Trump, it seems apt to update his moniker from “my Kevin” to “coup d’etat Kevin.” After all, we know much Dictator Donald loves a good nickname.
Jeb Blain, Bakersfield