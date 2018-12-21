As a retired teacher, I want to say thank you to Kelly Suckut Clanton. It’s never too late for thank yous. If the specific teacher is not able to appreciate what you say, others, like me, do. Teachers quickly learn that nothing said or done in the classroom or on school grounds is unimportant, no matter how trivial it may seem. We never know how something is being perceived or whose unexpressed need is being met. There are no throwaway remarks or gestures. So Kelly, thank you for letting your former teachers know that what they did is remembered and appreciated all these years later, and for letting the rest of us know that we do make a difference too, even if the thanks are not spoken aloud. You can’t imagine what a lift you’ve given to so many teachers.
Susan Reep, Bakersfield