My co-authors and I at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory were puzzled by the headline that accompanied John Cox’s article of Feb. 4 ("Study envisions CO2 reductions without reducing California oil production") regarding our recently released carbon neutrality report, “Getting to neutral: Options for negative carbon emissions in California.” The headline, as well as Cox’s first paragraph, asserted that our report envisions CO2 reductions without a reduction in state oil production. That is incorrect.
Negative emissions are there to compensate for any emissions that remain after we have exhausted our best mitigation efforts, not as a substitute.
Our estimates for negative emissions are predicated on the continuation of the state’s climate mitigation efforts, including those to electrify its vehicle fleet and increase fuel economy. Both of these will reduce oil consumption. If these efforts fall behind the pace to 2045, then the amount of negative emissions required to take us to carbon neutrality will be higher than the 125 million tons of CO2 per year that we estimated in our report. Moreover, carbon-negative transportation fuels made from waste biomass — one of our main negative emission pathway suggestions — would displace fossil fuels from the road, further facilitating the transition away from oil consumption in California.
Negative emissions have an essential role in achieving the state’s carbon neutrality goal as California moves its economy away from traditional sources of energy.
Sarah Baker and George Peridas, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory