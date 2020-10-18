There are a few things most middle-of-the-road people can (mostly) agree on.
A dozen national issues needing triage in the near term:
- COVID-19
- Economic disruption, growing gap between rich and poor
- Prejudice, civility and order
- Preparedness for future disasters
- Improved justice system
- National security and military entanglements
- Foreign relations, respect, trade policy
- Fixing health care
- Climate, environment and natural resources
- Immigration law
- Education
- Campaign, voting and lobbying reform
To have a chance of straightening these out, we will need to cooperate and we will need a leader with the following traits:
- Wisdom, the product of intelligence, knowledge, understanding and mature judgement
- Pragmatic processor of details, facts, history – capable of “running the store”
- One who listens, thinks, consults
- Possesses some decorum, stature, diplomacy worthy of the office
- Having far above-average capabilities, it’s doubly important that they possess a decent character and a moral compass not easily thrown off.
Our situation is way, way beyond Democratic or Republican, right, left, charisma or even who you “like.” Only one of our candidates can even check off a good fraction of the above qualifications. The incumbent has already demonstrated an absence of most of them, even the opposite of many. We’re all riding on this bus together, and we need a sober driver, not a rockstar, immediately.
Jesse Brumberger, Tehachapi