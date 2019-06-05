Whenever we go to the grocery store these days, my mom, sister and myself are harassed by homeless people begging for money as we try to enter the store. On a recent trip to the Vons in the Marketplace, we were yelled at by a homeless man who was shouting at the top of his lungs for money so he could buy a cup of coffee. “Do you girls speak English? Give me some money!” he screamed at us as we quickly walked to our car. The man continued to wave his arms around, scream for money and even threateningly came closer to us, until finally a security guard pulled up to talk to him. After a moment, he walked into the store.
When we came to the store the next time, he was there again, this time with a long wooden garden stake that he was brandishing like a weapon. When we told the store manager, we were offered to have someone walk us to our car, but we don’t need an escort, we need a solution to homeless people intimidating innocent customers entering and exiting stores. Does a mother really feel safe to enter a store with her child when there is a yelling maniac standing out front? One guard cannot be expected to single-handedly prevent several disorderly homeless people from annoying shoppers. Either more guards are needed or perhaps the Bakersfield Police Department needs to step in and try to put a stop to this persistent problem.
Baylie Jett Mills, Bakersfield