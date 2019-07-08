I would love for someone at our NBC affiliate to get the network back on the air. Are we to believe that between the combined resources at the disposal of AT&T and NBC a deal can’t be worked out to resume viewing? We aren’t talking about a fling network with limited viewers here, we are talking about one of the three major networks in the nation.
As an AT&T bundler, I am beyond frustrated with the way this situation was permitted to take place. We all pay for cable, I would just like to receive the services I pay for.
Jonathan Freehling, Bakersfield