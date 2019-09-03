In a recent Community Voices (“COMMUNITY VOICES: What type of citizen are you?” Aug. 29), William Bezdek scoffed at and denied the role of natural law in the American founding. Rather than refute his bizarre assertion myself, I’ll let Thomas Jefferson’s own words do the work: “A free people claim their rights as derived from the laws of nature, and not as the gift of their chief magistrate” and “God who gave us life, gave us liberty at the same time.”
Bezdek’s muddled definition of natural law notwithstanding, I’ll go with Jefferson and the philosophers he invoked (Locke, Montesquieu, Sidney) every time.
If natural law “no longer makes sense,” then which of the following tenets does Dr. Bezdek disagree with? Natural law recognizes that nature is intelligible and there are objective moral and scientific truths that humans can discover via reason and observation. Humans are born with natural rights to life, liberty and property that no government — progressive or otherwise — can take away.
And if Bezdek is seeking positive law and transformational, progressive government, his revolution of choice happened in France, not the United States.
Gregory Gordon, Bakersfield