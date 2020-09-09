Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi claims she was "set up" by the hair salon she visited when salons were supposed to be closed for indoor business. The only "set up" here is that Pelosi is a "representative" of her constituency when she has no idea the restrictions they are living under. Restrictions imposed by our governor, a former relative of Pelosi by marriage. Is she not connected enough to know salons were closed for indoor business? Who are you representing, Nancy?
John Ruby, Shafter