Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Martin Luther King of Sikhs, was martyred for exposing the secret abduction, murder and cremation of thousands of Sikhs by Punjabi police. Bakersfield’s Sikh community requested that Stonecreek Park in its neighborhood be re-named in his honor. More recently, they petitioned to name a future park after Khalra.
Incredulously, the Sikh’s petition to re-name Stonecreek was rejected. And, the Planning and Development Committee was too timid to recommend naming a new park for Khalra and deferred to Bakersfield City Council. One councilman has announced he will vote to instead name the park “Unity Park” to “avoid controversy.” I hope he will reconsider, as the only controversy I envision is the one that will result if City Council purposefully rips the “E Pluribus” out of “E Pluribus Unum.”
Given ethnic and generational trends, I also am concerned about unintended consequences to Bakersfield’s image and capacity to attract new industry and jobs. Our neighbor to the north, Fresno, faced the exact same park naming decision and unanimously chose to embrace both parts of “E Pluribus Unum.” Perhaps not unrelated, Fresno has outperformed Bakersfield metro’s GDP for three consecutive years and increasingly is perceived as a dynamic community where exciting things are happening.
Let’s get it done!
Mark Evans, Bakersfield