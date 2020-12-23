In response to a recent opinion castigating Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the letter writer takes great liberties with the truth! I suppose he obtains his information from the "mainstream" liberal press. He spouts that mantra that no wrongdoing was perpetrated in the recent presidential election. I am amazed that intelligent, well-read individuals cannot see the forest for the trees! Naivety is the only answer I can come up with. I applaud our congressman for having the courage to stand by the best president we have had in many years!
Joel Park, Bakersfield