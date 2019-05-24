It is unfortunate that a recent letter writer had a bad experience with the DMV ("Letter to the Editor: Privatize the DMV," May 18). My recent experience was just the opposite. I had to renew my CDL by taking a written test. I went to the DMV website, got an appointment, filled out the application online and arrived at the southwest office 15 minutes before my appointment. Within five minutes of arrival, I was acknowledged and the process started. Thirty minutes later I was finished with the thumb-printing, document scanning, eye test, written test and photograph and back on the road. The clerks and techs at the Schirra Court office were friendly, polite, efficient and made the whole process easy to go through. So I say kudos to them. Keep up the good work.
Joe Moesta, Bakersfield