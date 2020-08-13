“My Kevin” strikes again. In 2010, Congress approved funding for 15 new VA facilities. Only one has not been completed — Bakersfield’s. But not for lack of announcements by Mr. McCarthy. In September 2017, he announced that one would be built in Bakersfield. In October 2018, with much fanfare, he again announced that it would be built — in 2021. Then in November 2019, he announced that it wasn’t going to be built after all. This time he sent a letter to the VA to complain, but without much success it seems.
Now, no longer on a 13-month schedule, the Veterans Affairs inspector general has been asked to investigate whether he interfered in the award of the contract. I don’t believe Mr. McCarthy announced this one. He’s about as successful in his effort to get a new VA clinic as he was in keeping the federal prison in Taft open. Keep up the hard work for Kern County, Kevin.
Dick Cavanaugh, Tehachapi