In a recent opinion piece, the author quotes an obscure author from the 19th century ("Letter to the Editor: What makes a true leader?" July 3). The quote is meant to remind us what in his mind makes a true leader as we consider our vote for president of the United States this November.
As I read the passage, it came to my mind as to what I do not want in a leader. They are as follows, and in no particular order:
- A candidate who is unsure of what office they are seeking
- A candidate who does not confuse their sister for their spouse
- A candidate who does not sexually assault their staff
- A candidate who lauds the virtues and idiosyncrasies of their running mate based upon their race
- A candidate who doesn’t joke about the ethnicity of small business owners, whether they be a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts
- A candidate who doesn’t plagiarize speeches particularly those from 19th century European politicians
- A candidate who knows which state they are in when campaigning
- A candidate who doesn’t challenge people who question their stance on issues to meaningless fits of strength or refer to them as “lying dog-faced Pony soldiers,” whatever that means
- A candidate who doesn’t demean one half of the constituency and then states if you don’t vote for me, "you ain’t Black”
- A candidate who doesn’t use federal property to enrich their family member or threaten to withhold federal funds from a country that is in the process of investigating a family member involved in corruption
- A candidate who will not be under control of foreign puppet masters because they enriched their family member
- A candidate who when attempting to cite passages from our founding documents doesn’t refer to them or the Creator as “you know, you know, the thing.”
These are just to name a few. Seems simple enough.
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield