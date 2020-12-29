Until March 2020, my crystal ball was clear and transparent. Life would continue much as in the past. Enjoying family, friends, travel, restaurants, movies and work at the office. In other word, we were all on our individual treadmill through life!
Some were satisfied, but most were disappointed that their life lacked the opportunities and amenities enjoyed by many others.
My vision became obscured as the dark cloud of COVID-19 descended upon an unsuspecting and unprepared world. We were told not to worry that this temporary intrusion will soon pass and our country and the world would return to normalcy by Easter!
By Easter, the residents of New York were suffering catastrophic consequences from this “temporary“ intrusion in their lives. Soon the New York experience would be shared by all the citizens of America.
Conflicting advice, including misleading conduct and scientifically erroneous advice from our president, led to policies and behavior that had the effect of pouring gasoline on the flames engulfing our citizens. By Thanksgiving, we were advised not to travel in the interest of our own health and that of our family gatherings in celebration of the holiday.
Yet, travel by air, the primary vector that I claim to be the cause of spreading the misery, was receiving government funds to carry out its service and enabling the public to disregard the risks of which both were well aware.
Soon our hospitals were hanging out signs “there is no more room at the inn,” and even if there’s room, “there is not enough experienced professional staff to care for you.”
With travel pretty much as usual for the holidays, our beleaguered hospital staffs were compelled to plead for their fellow citizens to observe sensible conduct, if not for themselves, for their loved ones and others.
But habits are not easily dislodged. That’s why they’re called habits — things that we do without giving it much thought.
Soon we will say goodbye to a year and a president that will be remembered in infamy — using the words of FDR.
Now the task for each of us is to accept our responsibility for making our country and the world a better place.
Can we succeed?
Si Se Puede!
Yes we must!
Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield