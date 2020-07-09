Americans need to find a way to work together. White America needs to realize that the experience of being an American is not the same for everyone. Black Lives Matter is not simply trying to “call attention” to America’s racist past; it is trying to wake America up to its racist present.
This country has made faltering steps toward civil rights for all citizens, but we still have a long way to go. It’s an over-simplification to say the police are being blamed for the problems that exist today. No single group can be saddled with that burden. But the police, as they presently exist, are poorly equipped to handle the growing discontent and often make the problem worse.
We are divided not only along racial lines, but the growing disparity between rich and poor, between the well-educated and the disadvantaged, also further divide us. It is an unfortunate fact of life that there is a greater chance for a Black, teenage, honor student to get shot during a traffic stop than it is for a white, recently paroled, drug dealer. Yes, America is the greatest country in the world, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of work left to do to free ourselves from racism.
Kelly Stockton, Bakersfield