I anxiously awaited the start of last week's NFL kickoff game in Kansas City, through all of the social justice movement activities, just to have the Chiefs crowd start their war chant and tomahawk motions at kickoff. This chant and chop were created by the FSU "Marching Chiefs" band in 1984 and subsequently adopted by the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs sports teams. While the teams from Atlanta, Cleveland and Washington thoughtfully reassess their team names and mascots, Kansas City moves forward with this thoughtless offense to our Native Americans.
"I encourage both the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs organization to move away from any and all depictions of Native Americans as mascots, in chants and any other form of team promotion,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “Now is the time for meaningful dialogue on cultural appropriateness of Native Americans in this country. Too many Americans are unaware that our tribal nations and proud American Indian people are thriving and remain a vital part of the American tapestry.”
Stan Jones, Bakersfield