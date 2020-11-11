Morning has broken, and I feel I am back in my country, the diversified United States of America. Our president has been courting totalitarianism. What do tyrants do to people who disagree with them? You know the answer. They are obliterated, one way or another. Reprehensibly, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a governor and a mayor were all threatened after disagreeing with President Trump about mask wearing, climaxing the ruinous conduct of this administration.
We must realize that being a responsible citizen transcends being a party affiliate when supporting a political candidate. Democracy is a fragile thing, and I shall never take it for granted again.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield