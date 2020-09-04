I am the associate pastor at the Living Waters Assembly of God in Lamont. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program has been a blessing to so many families in our area. These are families who live from payday to payday and often must scrounge for everything they have. When we show up at a family’s doorstep with a box of produce, the entire family usually greets us at the door with huge smiles.
We have many people we purposely take food boxes to weekly. Some we have met simply by knocking on their door and showing them love. We listen to people — to their fears, to their concerns, to their hearts. Some tell us about other families that may be in greater need. We visit that family. We help them with food. We help them with physical needs. We are there for them spiritually. We are there to show them love.
These boxes enable our church to reach out to families who may feel alone and unwanted, and not sure of how they can make ends meet. Because of the generosity of this program, they get more than they ever expected. They get love and concern from a church family they never knew they had. It is never just a box of produce. It is a whole lot more.
Jim Craig, Bakersfield