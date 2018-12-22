Red-light cameras deter errant drivers from entering an intersection they cannot clear before a red light appears. But could more responsive traffic signals be installed which would "see" a line of cars turning, and hold the signal green until the line cleared the intersection? Could we help those errant drivers rather than frustrate them into risky driving?
Around 8 a.m. on weekdays, I observe cars turning left from Stockdale Highway onto Calloway. Were red-light cameras placed there, three or four drivers could be caught at approximately that hour with each signal change. Those drivers are probably running a little late, trying to get to work, but the signal changes before the cars in the waiting line get through that intersection. Rather than install red-light cameras, could signals be improved to adjust for waiting traffic? Helpfulness would probably improve safety more than punishment.
Louis Wildman, Bakersfield