I found the John Cox piece about conservatives leaving California for more conservative states laughable ("Bakersfield conservatives leave for less liberal states," Oct. 11). If these people would have done their research they would see the southwest is and has been trending bluer and bluer! Democrats own New Mexico and are kidnapping Arizona. Texas is ready to flip anytime. Washington? With Jay Inslee as governor? Seattle? You've got to be kidding me!
Better head farther South, maybe Alabama or Kentucky. The GOP is shrinking. Vote with your feet? You might want to just get your traditional Republican values back. It might be your best shot. Lose the Trumpisms.
Michael Gresham, Bakersfield