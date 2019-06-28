Here we go again, to quote one of my favorite presidents. This is the fourth time in six days that a vacant building of mine has been broken into or vandalized. Who is doing this? The homeless mobs that infest our downtown district.
I have filed a police report after each incident, so far I have yet to see a police officer. The department suggests I hire a private security company. I pay in excess of $20,000 a year in property taxes, on several properties that I own. Am I wrong to expect some concern from the local police? I have lost close to $8,000 in the last six days, of which only a portion is covered by insurance. I am pretty sure if this property was owned by a cop, there would be a drive by welfare check on the hour from dusk till dawn. Common sense tells you if you have a rattlesnake in the backyard you cut its head off or relocate it before you turn your grandkids loose. Same needs to be done with the homeless.
Frank Simon, Bakersfield