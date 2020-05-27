The legitimacy of the investigations that maliciously dogged Trump's campaign and presidency absorbed more blows after the declassification by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell of a list of Obama administration officials, including presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who made numerous and suspect unmasking requests in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Days earlier, the Justice Department requested that U.S. District Attorney Emmet Sullivan dismiss its case against Flynn after a review, according to Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, "unearthed stunning evidence of government misconduct and General Flynn's innocence." That prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to blast Sullivan for "browsing for other hostile parties" to get a second opinion of sorts and Flynn's attorneys to ask that the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia order Sullivan to grant the request.
Grenell later declassified an email by Flynn's predecessor, Susan Rice, to herself the day of Trump's inauguration to recap a meeting weeks earlier by outgoing White House and intelligence officials regarding Flynn's call to a Russian ambassador that Attorney General William Barr determined was "perfectly legitimate and appropriate." Rice thrice stressed that Obama wanted investigations to be done "by the book." What an odd thing for her to say, which could imply a consciousness of guilt.
Perhaps the Senate Judiciary Committee will know whether investigators morphed from exonerating Hillary Clinton to sabotaging Trump should it vote to subpoena top Obama administration officials in its investigation of the origin of the Russia-Trump collusion probe.
Joel Torczon, Bakersfield