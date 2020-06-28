Dr. William Bezdek wrote a good op-ed regarding the use of police, but in my opinion, came to the wrong conclusion ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Look at other practices so that police interventions improve safety," June 23). He states that traffic citations are “often perceived as unreasonable intrusions into personal liberty.” This is not my observation.
At the start of my 78 years of driving, traffic laws were enforced and generally respected. During the course of many years, I have observed less and less enforcement. Today in Bakersfield I see very little enforcement. Rather than waiting for the serious accidents, as he suggests, there should be more enforcement, not less.
Walter Dunbar, Bakersfield