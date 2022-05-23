I live in Rosedale near Calloway and the underpass.
I called my supervisor, Phillip Peters, twice in the month leading up to Easter regarding the county property from Slikker Drive to Holland Street. Both times I had to leave a message with a secretary.
The grounds along that stretch had 1-foot-tall weeds and tons of trash. It looked like a third-world country. I was giving my parents a 65th anniversary party on Easter and wanted it cleaned up prior to that date.
It wasn't until after Easter when someone came along and used a weed wacker and whacked all the trash and weeds together. So now there are bits of trash mixed in with dead weeds everywhere.
I shouldn't have to clean up county property, but I do because I can't stand for my community, which is a nice, established, mature neighborhood, to look so disgusting.
As a child, I remember learning about being respectful of our neighbors and our community. I remember a teacher asking the class: "What would our world look like if everyone just threw their trash on the ground?" Unfortunately, we are experiencing just that.
Is this not taught anymore? Have respect for your community and throw your trash in a trashcan. And what are our taxpayer dollars being spent on? Certainly they are not being used to maintaining county property. The weed wacking is not satisfactory Mr. Peters. That stretch of property used to be a nice lawn, but not anymore.
—Tina Stout, Bakersfield