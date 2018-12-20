I recently received a mailing from “Alliance for Patient Access” warning that my Medicare benefits are at risk and urging me to contact Congressman Kevin McCarthy to stop the Trump Medicare plan. I decided to research this organization and what I found was appalling. Alliance for Patient Access is a group of doctors serving as a front for Big Pharma’s financial concerns regarding possible reduction in what they are paid for medications. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the soon-to-be House Minority Leader, is the logical politician to appeal to as he has already been bought and paid for by Big Pharma having received over $1 million in contributions over the last several years. How disgusting to see such an attempt to play on the fears of senior citizens, manipulating them to defeat a proposal that is actually in their best interest.
Miguel Nidever, Bakersfield