After the Energy Department announced plans to auction off a federal oil and gas lease in Kern County ("Environmentalists pledge to fight first local auction of federal oil leases since 2012," Sept. 1), here comes yet another nuisance lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity, an ecoterrorist organization with an estimated worth of $20 million. Wonder who funds them.
Their lawyer pronounced that the plan is "breathtakingly vicious" in light of wildfires caused by (of course) climate change. Huh. I thought it was lightning strikes, just like the ones that have struck the earth for a billion years or so. They go on to bewail the bad air quality caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Now, I thought that was caused by the wildfires. Get your story straight.
Things are bad enough without these out-of-state troublemakers. While gas prices are down, we are still suffering one of the highest electric costs in America. Why is that? Nutty decisions by state lawmakers have hamstrung the oil and gas industry, preventing them from modernizing existing natural gas powered electrical generating facilities. We can thank legislators for the "breathtakingly vicious" electric rates and rolling brownouts.
But there is no end in sight on this direct attack on the oil and gas industry from the CBD and other groups. They are very well funded and have nothing better to do. I can't help but wonder how much of their funding comes from solar energy billionaires. They'll never tell you.
Steve Clark, Bakersfield