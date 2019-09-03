In a recent opinion piece, the writer made the following assertion: racist, homophobic and misogynist are all words thrown out when there is a political disagreement ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Are we all racists now?" Aug. 26). That is patently false, though a popular argument to make.
If one uses racist words and impressions, they are racist. Own it. Similarly for the other two slanders, though nobody fears homosexuals or hates women.
Since politics is supposed to be about ideas, propose things that help all people.
Here on Earth there is one race — the human race. We are all homo sapiens.
Human beings are more alike than different. E Pluribus Unum!
David Milbrodt, Wasco