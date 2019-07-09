I am a 99-year-old lady who has been a parishioner of St. Francis church for 90 years. I'm writing this note to you because of Monsignor Craig Harrison, and he is one of the reasons I'm still here.
I am all alone, my family has all passed away. There was a time that I had fallen ill and I was in a bad situation. I did not know who to turn to for help.
Monsignor Craig Harrison came to my rescue. He made sure that I was able to feel healthy again after being sent to Health South for rehabilitation. He also had my house cleaned, sanitized and put to order.
For Thanksgiving he would have me go to his home to celebrate. In the 90 years that I attended St. Francis Church, there has been no other priest who has treated me with so much caring kindness and understanding. I just wanted to share how much he means to me.
Mary Banducci, Bakersfield