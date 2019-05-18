Monsignor Craig Harrison was there when we needed him; now I am here for Father Craig.
Our son, Russell, was an altar server at Our Lady of Mercy in Merced in the 1980s. My husband and I raised four children in the Catholic Church in Merced. Our only daughter suffered a stroke at age 17 while she and her three brothers were active in Father Craig's youth program.
It was Christmas week in 1988. Father Craig came every day to pray for Jennifer and to visit with our family. Father Craig was with us when she passed away on Christmas Eve. Immediately following her death, Bob and I were led into a hospital conference room with two physicians, a nurse and Father Craig. The conversation seemed quite typical as the doctor explained the organ-transplant scenario if we would approve. I was not prepared for this and said, "Jennifer is dead! Now you want to cut up her body!"
The physician spoke, "We are in need of organ transplants, we will have the transplant team here within an hour if you approve." Growing up in the Catholic faith, I learned early that when we die, our body should be as it as when we live.
Father Craig quickly corrected me. "Kay, Jennifer is dead. Nothing we can do to bring her back to us. Wouldn't you feel better knowing that her life might save the life of another person?"
I said yes. We donated her heart valves, two kidneys and liver. The very interesting thing was that we learned later that her kidneys went to a close friend.
We received a beautifully composed letter from the California Donor Transplant Network thanking us for donating Jennifer's heart valves, kidneys and liver. "Those organs went to patients and are expecting excellent long-term results."
Kathryn Knight, Lake Isabella