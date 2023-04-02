I have been reading a lot about cutting back on Social Security and Medicare to help balance the budget. Social Security is the program that I have paid into and earned with my 40-plus years of full-time work. I do not consider this a gift or an entitlement that the government has given me.

Medicare has been a wonderful program for my wife and I, but it is not free nor cheap, costing us $674 per month for Medicare, a supplemental health plan and drug prescription plan.

Tags

Recommended for you