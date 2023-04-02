I have been reading a lot about cutting back on Social Security and Medicare to help balance the budget. Social Security is the program that I have paid into and earned with my 40-plus years of full-time work. I do not consider this a gift or an entitlement that the government has given me.
Medicare has been a wonderful program for my wife and I, but it is not free nor cheap, costing us $674 per month for Medicare, a supplemental health plan and drug prescription plan.
If the government is running out of money, I have a few suggestions. Eliminate all of the hundreds of billions spent on noncitizens, close the border and follow the lawful requirements for U.S. citizenship. Once a citizen, get to work and pay your taxes.
Next, eliminate and retrieve the hundreds of billions stolen from the U.S. in unemployment benefits to noncitizens.
Next, become self-reliant and supplied, meaning stop relying on China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Russia for anything. Financially supporting communists and terrorists is never, ever in our best interest. If we need anything that we cannot produce or manufacture, then we buy from allies only. Being energy independent in itself would resolve a lot of our financial quagmire.
I don't want to be just a critic, I want to provide solutions. I believe if you follow these, all U.S. citizens’ lives will be better, thank you.
— Raymond Kearney, Bakersfield