A recent Associated Press article on monarch butterflies is quite disturbing ("Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly," Dec. 16). I believe emergency action is required to protect them in view of the drastic fall in numbers as described. It would be a shame to lose the dramatic migrations of these beautiful creatures.
The article says that 90 percent of the monarchs are in North America. It would be relevant to know where the other 10 percent are. I am familiar with the related African monarchs which do not form such massive migrations. They do, however, depend on the milkweeds for food as do the American ones.
One difference is that in Africa there are members of the milkweed family which lack the milky latex from which the plant family receives its common name. I have observed caterpillars of the monarchs in Botswana feeding on Stapelia (carrion flowers – from the stinky flowers) which are succulents with a clear sap. This is an interesting difference because the monarchs are said to derive protection by being poisonous due to the latex ingested as caterpillars. This is emphasized in a bit of information I learned about the lack of monarchs in England. Storms do occasionally blow them across from Europe, but they do not survive. I was curious as to why and then learned there are no milkweeds in England!
