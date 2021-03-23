Leadership in America is no longer relevant when it continues to allow racism and violence to proliferate in our communities. American leadership is to blame for the racism and violence we are experiencing in America.
Our leadership refuses to prosecute cops who kill unarmed civilians, and they refuse to demonize alleged murderers calling them people who just had "a bad day." We have leaders during a congressional subcommittee hearing about racism who instead glorify lynchings and have an anti-China rant.
Socrates, the great Greek philosopher, said that leadership requires the best in knowledge, abilities, virtues and having a deep knowledge of oneself. American leadership on all levels is missing what it requires to lead.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield