Tuesday’s letter titled “When debates fail, data succeed” left me a bit disconcerted with the author’s incomplete use of data in regard to deaths occurring at the hands of police, making it appear that the number of black deaths aren’t so bad considering that only 25 percent of these deaths were of black men while 47.3 percent were white men.
I have no issue with the data provided, however, data that is not provided paints a disturbing picture. According to census.gov, as of 2019 the white population in the U.S. is 76.5 percent while the black population is 13.4 percent. Considering that approximately half of the black population is male, the statistics indicate that black men, comprising roughly 7 percent of the black population, are killed 25 percent of the time at the hands of the police. This is not OK.
Perhaps the author is not aware that the protests of police brutality are valid concerns to the black community or perhaps he chooses to ignore the validity. Either way, we, again, have a person of influence in our community using his position to disregard the concerns of the Black Lives Matter protesters.
Police brutality toward the black community is but a small part of the overall conversations needing to occur. Black lives should matter. Not just to blacks, but to all of us.
Kristen Sodergren, Bakersfield