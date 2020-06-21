A frequent writer sometimes writes articles about things he's very professional about. Then every once in a while he decides to spew misleading information, like when he referred to Bernie Sanders as a total socialist, though not by name. Total socialism is communism, and I don't think Sen. Sanders qualifies.
Fast-forward to his recent letter, ("Letter to the Editor: When debates fail, data succeed," June 16), he is quoting some statistics from "Dispelling the Myths Surrounding Police Use of Lethal Force." The stat that jumps off the page is 25 percent of those who died from police use of force in 2015 were black men and 47.3 percent were white. He failed to mention if they were in custody. Though very vague about actual ratios, he made his point. I'd be curious to know how many of the white casualties were handcuffed when assaulted and killed.
Henry Barron, Bakersfield