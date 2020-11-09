Even for a shameless President Trump sycophant, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has established a new political low for himself and, sadly, the 23rd congressional district, with his public support for Trump’s stunning assault on the most sacred component of our democracy: the right of the American people to elect their leaders.
I am ashamed of myself for befriending Congressman McCarthy, and I don’t believe I have ever in my life so badly misjudged the character of a person as I did with the congressman.
John Harte, Bakersfield