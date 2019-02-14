I do not approve of the tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota which were anti-Semantic comments in saying American support for Israel is fueled by money from a pro-Israel lobbying group.
What purpose does this serve? Why not get to work on the issues affecting the American people. Now saying this I find it ironic that Congressman McCarthy said he would seek to “take action” to discipline the Congresswoman.
If that is the case then “my Kevin” should also discipline himself for his past October tweet that stated three Jewish billionaire Democratic donors – Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg – were attempting to “buy” the 2018 midterm elections. He did later delete it. If it’s discipline for offensive tweets then he best also discipline “his Donald” for the incredibly insensitive, crude, insulting and dishonest tweets. Quid pro quo, Congressman.
Mark Kach, Bakersfield