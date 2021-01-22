With due respect this column simply mirrors the critique by conservatives about left-wing protagonists ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Tales from the past," Jan. 18). Yes, the actions by President Trump were out of order, but to play the Nazi card is ridiculous.
The media field day about the events at the Capitol was never applied to the several riots happening this past year in places such as Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, et al. Each side predicts the end of the world, maybe tomorrow. Inauguration Day was another day, a calm feast for professional politicians, on both sides.
The political classification as “independent” will be growing.
Richard Jennings, Bakersfield