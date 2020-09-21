California, Oregon, Washington, along with other western states, are on fire, burning out of control. Firefighters on the line, brave as they are, are stressed to the max and totally exhausted. More than 3 million acres are burnt and the total is climbing. For whenever these acres get replanted, it will take 50 to 75 years to make a comeback. Think of all the oxygen these trees supplied for air we breathe. Soon, you may have grizzly bears in your backyard or coyotes eating your pets. That's assuming you have a backyard and your house is still standing.
We didn't win World War II by bombing Germany with one or two airplanes. We need a couple of squadrons of planes to saturate and bomb these fires one after another, 25 planes at a time. We have a naval air base at China Lake in Ridgecrest. We also have the Air Force at Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave. I'm an 80 year old veteran, and I'm sure that our military is up to the challenge. I'm sure also that the exhausted firemen would welcome any manmade rain from above. We have plenty of pilots and plenty of planes to get the job done before our cities are burned to the ground.
Harold Watkins, Bakersfield