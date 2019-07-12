Bakersfield lawyer Todd Berry claims the California Legislature made a “mess” of the state’s workers’ compensation system when it voted to enact reforms backed by labor and business in 2012. But here’s the facts:
Injured workers have received $800 million more in disability benefits.
Medical treatment benefits are getting paid faster and claims are getting resolved more quickly.
Even though employer costs for insurance coverage are down by one-third, they still pay the second-highest costs in the nation (That’s hardly giving “the advantage to employers”).
What’s important is that costs have been largely stable, which prevented workers’ comp from being a drag on new job growth during this economic boom.
It’s true that medical payments have declined. But what reform critics won’t tell you is that payments per “medical transaction” are actually up by 7 percent. Overall medical spending is down because there are fewer medical transactions per claim. The steepest decline is in pharmaceuticals, including life-threatening opioids.
In other words, it’s the volume that’s down, which just happens to coincide with the state suspending hundreds of workers’ comp medical providers for fraud since 2012.
In truth, there are a few lingering “messes” in workers’ compensation, including the fact that California spends more on than any other state on litigation and other “frictional costs” brought on by the lawyers.
Jerry Azevedo, Workers' Compensation Action Network