I am the attorney for Annie Schreiber. The Californian’s recent article condemning her for “murdering” 11 dogs was inaccurate and biased. The article conveyed the DA’s office narrative and was not objective. The mental health diversion statute was enacted for someone like Annie. Annie was the victim of childhood abuse by her biological parents that led to her mental health conditions.
Facts are important to objectivity. Here are some facts that were ignored by the prosecution-focused article. The law establishes that Annie can participate in diversion. The prosecutor knew what was required to keep Annie out of diversion and could not produce that evidence in court. It is misleading for the prosecution to suggest that diversion is improper because “it is not punishment and it is not justice.” Diversion is not intended to be punishment and the law establishes diversion is justice.