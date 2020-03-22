A couple of things happened in the last few days that reminded me of childhood experiences I had during World War II. I was 6-years-old when the war began, and 11-years-old when it ended.
One incident was when I had breakfast at a local restaurant last week which featured Spam as the accompanying meat. Another is the unbelievable public response to the present pandemic by hoarding everything in sight.
The Spam reminded me of the war years because meat, as well as almost everything else, was rationed during the war. The only meat we had frequently was canned Spam, and I developed a taste for it. I still occasionally have some, but for the most part, I prefer a petite filet at Woolgrowers, which I have as often as possible. Items that were rationed during those years included, but were not limited to, gasoline, meat, most vegetables and even candy. You could still buy toilet paper as I recall. We kids were provided with one Baby Ruth and one Butterfinger once a month.
I suppose there was hoarding during that period, because there are always those despicable individuals who game the system. As I recall, there were severe penalties for those who violated the rationing provisions. In our small Louisiana town, my dad, as well as almost all of our neighbors, jacked up their cars, removed the tires and sent them to the government for the war effort. Just about everyone had a victory garden to provide their own vegetables. Fortunately we also had chickens and a cow to provide milk and eggs. What people in the cities did, I don't know. Hoarded, probably.
There was a letter to the editor recently which propounded the absurd assertion that socialism works is exemplified by the fact that the government provided everything to people during the war and everybody was happy as a result. Nonsense! The people provided everything to the government. That included all the women who worked in defense factories, and the men who donned uniforms and served in the military. Many of them lost their lives, including several of our neighbors and one of my first cousins.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield