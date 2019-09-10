A recent letter writer states, "During the past several centuries, sea levels have risen about 7 inches per century, or 1/16 inch per year. From 1993 to 2014, sea level rose at a rate of 1/8 inch per year" ("Letter to the Editor: Sea level history vs. man’s influence," Sept. 8).
If the rate of 1/8 inch per year remains steady, the sea level would rise about a foot in the next hundred years. But, according to an article in The Guardian a few months ago, research has found that Greenland’s ice is melting faster than scientists previously thought.
The ice is melting four times faster in 2013 compared with 2003. Researchers said this was driven by rising global temperatures from human-induced climate change as well as the North Atlantic Oscillation, a periodic weather phenomenon that brings warmer air to western Greenland.
Arctic ice loss has tripled since the 1980s, and Antarctica is becoming an increasing concern with ice vanishing at its fastest rate in recorded history.
An article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, estimate that Greenland's glaciers went from dumping only about 51 billion tons of ice into the ocean between 1980 to 1990, to losing 286 billion tons between 2010 and 2018. And the losses are likely to get worse.
With the accelerated melting of ice in Greenland, the Arctic and Antarctic, climate scientists believe that this does not bode well for many islands, coastal cities and the general welfare for people the world over.
This is cause for concern.
David Keranen, Bakersfield