It was telling Stephen Moore’s column (“Medicare-for-All,” Oct. 22) doesn’t cite any seniors that dislike Medicare. I’m a senior and I don’t know anyone that dislikes the system.
I pay $134 a month for my Medicare hospitalization coverage. I pay approximately $200 for my Medicare supplement which pays for doctor visits, labs and testing. Some opt to use an HMO which handles their health care just for assigning them their Medicare benefits. That makes health care even cheaper.
Medicare for all would guarantee coverage for all born here since they are U.S. citizens. That means that there would never be a denial of coverage for a preexisting condition. A system of never having to worry about losing your health insurance. We are one of the few developed nations whose citizens don’t have that protection. That’s so insurance companies can make more profit.
The insurance companies that give large contributions to politicians. The politicians who work so hard to protect a broken health care system. Our system costs more than it should and the outcomes are not great. The life expectancy in the U.S. is not as high as many other developed nations.
Lastly, if private coverage is legal in four provinces in Canada, why is it that “a significant private sector has not developed?” That indicates to me that even when given a choice, Canadians prefer their single-payer system.
Don’t let the word “Medicare” scare you; Medicare works and it works well.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield